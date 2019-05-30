Shiloh Pitt Wants A ‘Low-Key Birthday Party’ At Dad Brad’s House When He Returns Home From Europe

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turned 13 while father Brad Pitt was away in Europe. When he gets home she can’t wait to spend quality time him with having a mellow party with her dad at home.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt already got her blowout 13th birthday bash courtesy of her mom Angelina Jolie, 43. So when it comes to celebrating entering her teenage years with dad Brad Pitt, 55, she’s hoping for something more mellow, which is fine by him. “Brad’s more about quality time with his kids than he is about spoiling them with material stuff but of course he’ll be getting Shiloh gifts for her birthday. She’s still really into skateboarding so anything skate related is always on her list,” a source close to Brad tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The Fury star had a full skate park built in the backyard of his Los Feliz home because his kids love the activity so much.

“She loves guitars too, that is something her and Brad bond over. And she’s all about computers and tech stuff right now too, she loves gadgets and computer games,” our insider continues. As we’ve previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Brad regularly loved bringing Shiloh and her brother Pax, 15, to LA’s Guitar Center where they would check out acoustic travel guitars and then have fun playing all of the instruments.

“She’s crazy about her dad, so spending time with him is at the top of her wish list. She’s not a demanding kid at all. A low-key birthday party at Brad’s Los Feliz house with cake and games is all she’s asked for,” our source adds. After the blowout that Angelina threw on May 29, no wonder Shiloh’s okay with something more quiet with her dad.

The actress took the whole family including Shiloh’s siblings Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, to The Basement in LA. The place features four immersive escape rooms that include live actors and Angie reportedly booked all four rooms for the event, including The Basement, The Elevator Shaft, The Study and the Courtyard. Everyone including Angie reportedly made it through all of the difficult chambers and followed up that fun with a custom birthday cake and a magician’s performance.