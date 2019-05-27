Happy 13th Birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: See How Much Brad & Angelina’s Daughter Has Grown Over The Years

Happy birthday, Shiloh! It feels like just yesterday Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s now 13-year-old was born!

It’s not just Memorial Day today, it’s also Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s birthday! The gorgeous daughter of Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 55, has grown up in front of our very eyes, and we can’t believe she’s already 13 years old! The young child has grown up with some very famous parents, which meant that oftentimes, we have gotten to see Shiloh with her mom and dad on red carpets and out and about on normal, everyday activities.

The young child has found her own sense of style while growing up in the spotlight. Shiloh has often gravitated toward sweatshirts, pants, sneakers, and suits. We’ve loved and supported how Shiloh has stepped outside of typical gender norms, and applaud Angelina and Brad for allowing Shiloh to express herself in whatever manner she likes. Shiloh, like most of Angie and Brad’s children, is a relatively private person, but when we’ve seen her with her family members, she has always looked like a normal kid.

From a young age, Shiloh has rocked relatively shorter hair. People have often remarked how much Shiloh looks like dad, Brad. The blonde hair and blue eyes are identical to Brad’s facial features, and we love seeing how much Shiloh looks like her father! In this pic below, you can see for yourself how much Shiloh resembles her famous actor father.

In 2019, Shiloh attended the Dumbo film premiere with family members. In this pic, Shiloh rocked her signature short blonde hair. She wore a white button-down, black sweatshirt, and black pants. Shiloh also showed off her cute braces on the red carpet.

We’ve loved seeing Shiloh grow up through the years and can’t wait to see how she’ll continue to grow up in the future. Be sure to check out more pics of Shiloh in the gallery above! Happy birthday, Shiloh!