Finn Wolfhard transformed into the ultimate rockstar for his new YSL campaign & the photos have him looking JUST like Bob Dylan in his early days.

Finn Wolfhard may be best known for his role in Netflix’s Stranger Things, but he’s also a rock musician and now, can add high fashion clothing model to his impressive resume. The triple threat star was tapped by Yves Saint Laurent for their newest ad campaign, and the photos have the 16-year-old looking like a total rockstar. As the newest face of the brand’s Fall/Winter ’19, he was the perfect fit for the role in his leather clad snapshots! In one photo from the campaign, he slipped his hands into his pockets and struck a casual pose that oozed ‘cool.’ In another, he looked dapper as ever in a YSL suit with a printed, polka dot shirt underneath. He added even more stylish flair to the ensemble with a pair of two-toned sunglasses from the luxury brand.

We love a good celeb-to-celeb moment and the best part of all just might have been Shawn Mendes’ reaction to the campaign. While fans were thrilled about the collab, Shawn felt the same way. He took to the comments of one of the pics saying “This is amazing,” and well — we couldn’t agree more!

There’s no denying that Finn is serving up some major Bob Dylan vibes with his new photoshoot, but don’t think for a minute he’s playing the part of a rockstar. He’s a bonafide rocker in real life! The actor has been hitting stages nationwide in his band, Calpurnia, and the indie rockers have garnered quite the fanbase since forming in 2017. The band now tours nearly a million followers on Instagram and continuously sell out live shows. Clearly, Finn can do it all!

See the new YSL campaign photos featuring Finn for yourself, above! Plus, with season three of Stranger Things just around the corner, you’ll want to keep you eyes peeled for what is set to be the most action-packed season yet.