Khloe Kardashian Feels Betrayed Again By Lamar Odom’s Tell-All: He’s ‘Using’ Her To Get Attention

Khloe Kardashian can’t help but feel betrayed by Lamar Odom after reading what he wrote about their relationship in his new memoir, we’ve learned exclusively.

With the release of Lamar Odom‘s explosive memoir Darkness to Light, all anyone is talking about are his wild confessions about his behavior while married to Khloe Kardashian. Lamar shares painful anecdotes about how he acted while abusing drugs, and Khloe doesn’t appreciate him spilling the dirty details, we’ve learned, and she feels used. “Lamar has been telling people that losing Khloe is the biggest regret of his life, but if he really cared so much and loved her as much as he says, then he would not have written his book,” a source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It’s so sensationalized and clearly, he’s using Khloe’s name to try to get attention.”

And that’s the last thing Khloe needs when she’s dealing with a painful, and public, scandal involving another ex, Tristan Thompson. “It’s one thing after another for Khloe,” the source added. “Lamar has betrayed her all over again and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Khloe’s very hurt.” The worst part for Khloe is that Lamar’s tell-all and press tour means that she has to answer questions about his past, too. Dredging up experiences like Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015, or his confession that he once threatened to kill her, is hardly what she wants to talk about. “Khloe hates that she has to answer questions that Lamar’s book is raising, and that she has to relive horrible moments from her life now that Lamar is bringing things back up,” a second source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is trying to move forward day by day but her past always seems to creep up and interfere in those plans.”

Dealing with press is old hat for her, though, said the second source. “Khloe knows that she’ll have to deal with Lamar’s book for the next few weeks, but she’s going to take the high road until people stop caring about it so she never has to think about that part of her life ever again.”