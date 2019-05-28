MacKenzie Bezos Pledges To Give Up Half Of $37 Billion Fortune: Jeff Bezos Gets Shamed For Refusing To

MacKenzie Bezos is doing something incredible: donating half of her nearly $37 billion to charity after divorcing Jeff Bezos.

MacKenzie Bezos became one of the wealthiest people in the world when she divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in January 2019, and she’s using her incredible wealth for good. The Traps author, 49, announced in a statement on May 28 that she would be donating half of her nearly $37 billion fortune to charitable causes! “There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others,” she wrote in her statement. “In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

MacKenzie made that promise by signing the Giving Pledge, an initiative founded by Bill and Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffet in 2010, that encourages the world’s wealthiest to donate to charity. It’s unclear which charities MacKenzie, who ranks as the 22nd richest person in the world, will donate her money to, but she has a long history of philanthropy. She has supported Washington United for Marriage, Day 1 Families Fund, TheDream.US, and With Honor. She has donated to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. Additionally, MacKenzie founded the anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution in 2013, where she serves as executive director.

Her pledge to donate half her wealth to charity is incredible, and it comes in stark contrast to her ex-husband’s behavior. Jeff, who founded Amazon, and owns Whole Foods and The Washington Post, is currently the wealthiest person in the world, even after giving half his money to MacKenzie in the divorce. And yet, with $114 billion, he hasn’t donated even a fraction of what Mackenzie’s pledging to charity. Jeff pledged $2 billion to address homelessness and education though his Bezos One Day Fund, announced in September 2018, which is an incredible amount of money that will undoubtedly change lives. But that’s just about 2% of his wealth.

He has been criticized for this, and Twitter encouraged him to follow his ex-wife’s lead after he tweeted his praise: “MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie.” Responses to his tweet included, “Lovely. Now, when will you be signing the pledge?,” “And your letter is where,” “Pay your taxes and stop lobbying against affordable housing initiatives,” “Follow her example and do the same, Jeff. AFTER you: 1. Pay your workers a living wage and provide them with good benefits. 2. Pay your fair share of taxes to this country that has made you rich beyond your wildest dreams.”