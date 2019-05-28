Lamar Odom Slams Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Khloe Kardashian: ‘She Doesn’t Deserve That’

Lamar Odom praised ex-wife Khloe Kardashian by calling her a ‘beautiful person’ when he opened up about her ex Tristan Thompson cheating on her, in a new interview.

Lamar Odom, 39, thinks his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 34, deserves better than having a man cheat on her. The pro basketball player admitted those feelings and more when he addressed the headline-making 2018 cheating scandal involving Khloe’s now ex Tristan Thompson, 28, in a new interview with ET. “It’s a bad situation,” he said about the scandal. “She doesn’t deserve that. She’s a beautiful person from the inside out. You know, [it’s] just a man being as stupid as I was. Just a bad decision.”

Lamar’s self-proclaimed stupidity is in reference to his own unfaithfulness during the rocky marriage he had with Khloe from 2009 until 2016. The athlete discusses their marriage as well as some struggles he went through, including his infamous near-fatal drug overdose at a brothel in 2015, in his new book Darkness to Light: A Memoir. After the overdose, Lamar was rushed to the hospital and suffered 12 seizures, six strokes and his heart stopped twice. “I was a goner,” he said in the interview before insisting the cocaine found in his system was due to him being drugged by the brothel’s owner, Dennis.

During that ordeal, Khloe was by his side, even though they were separated at that point, and eventually they finalized their divorce the following year. Lamar credited Khloe as being one of the people who gave him the support he needed to get healthy again. “The walking and talking part was the scariest part because I’m an athlete,” he said about his recovery struggles after the overdose. “Imagine if you just got up and couldn’t walk and talk tomorrow morning. That was the scariest moment. But Khloe helped me. She was bringing pictures up of my mother and my grandmother, making me say their names.”

One of the other things Lamar opened up about was the shocking admission he made in his new book that claimed he slept with more than 2,000 women. “[I] may have exaggerated a bit,” he admitted about the number, but revealed he know his actions hurt Khloe since they were still together when he was sleeping with some of them. “When you’ve got your pick of the litter — any women that you want, city to city — that’s every man’s dream,” he said about the temptation he faced as an NBA player. “It’s like a gift and a curse because it’s easy to make bad decisions when you put a man in that realm.”

When all was said and done though, he confessed that he “still has a lot of love” for Khloe and wishes her well with her new life and one-year-old daughter True.