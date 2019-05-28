Gigi Hadid graces the June cover of ‘Vogue Mexico,’ where she pays homage to iconic French actress, Brigitte Bardot, in a slew of sexy photos, while rocking her iconic hairstyle.

Gigi Hadid, 24, looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the June cover of Vogue Mexico, as the supermodel looks totally different with auburn hair and front bangs. Throughout the entire photoshoot, Gigi channels iconic French actress and model, Brigitte Bardot, who is known for her famous hairstyle – a high bouffant and wispy front bags that cover her forehead. The photos of Gigi with light auburn, shoulder length hair, look almost identical to old photos of Brigitte. The photoshoot took place at luxury resort, Rosewood Mayakoba, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and feature Gigi in a slew of gorgeous swimsuits. Our favorite photo from the shoot, sees Gigi in a white-two piece bikini, flaunting ample cleavage and her insanely taut stomach. The ribbed swimsuit features a scallop lined top that laces up across her chest with black strings, revealing some cleavage. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms are super high-waisted with the sides lace-up with black strings, revealing a lot of skin. Gigi topped the bathing suit off with a straw beach hat, and her hair blowing in the wind.

Another gorgeous photo sees Gigi completely braless wearing nothing but a black fishnet rope top, which was completely see-through, showing off her bare breasts, and covered in tiny little shells which were woven into the ropes of the shirt. The photoshoot pictures Gigi in a few different outfits that feature just a cropped t-shirt with bathing suit bottoms and nothing else. In one photo, Gigi is sitting atop a bar wearing black bikini bottoms and a tight, colorful striped tee. Meanwhile, another photo shows Gigi standing up on the beach wearing full-coverage black bikini bottoms and a tight black tank top with laces on the shoulders, showing off her rock-hard abs.

Aside from these outfits, Gigi looks absolutely flawless in an oversized baggy black dress with slits on the sleeves, showing off a ton of skin, and another shot sees the blonde model lying down in a hammock wearing nothing but tiny white bathing suit bottoms and a tight black crop t-shirt tied to the side.

Gigi looks drop-dead-gorgeous throughout the entire cover shoot, but the resemblance to Brigitte in all of the photos is absolutely uncanny.