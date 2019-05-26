Even going nearly makeup free, Mila Kunis still looks like a movie star. She went practically bare faced on a flower buying run with husband Ashton Kutcher and is so darn beautiful.

Not many people can leave the house with just a little bit of nude lip gloss and a neutral eye, but Mila Kunis can pull it off and still be the stunning movie star that she is. The mother of two went flower shopping with husband Ashton Kutcher on May 24 and even though she was dressed down, there was no mistaking her incredible beauty. Mila, 35, wore her hair tied up in a simple bun atop her head, a Jordache jeans t-shirt, a warm grey cardigan sweater and flared jeans with white sneakers.

Mila carried a bag of snacks in her hand as Ashton held on to bouquets of purple and yellow flowers. He kept things casual as well in a white and navy striped sweater and blue trousers. The 41-year-old is rocking a neatly groomed mustache, which is hopefully for a film role since it detracts from his handsome face. The couple walked side by side, sadly not showing any of the hot PDA they did on May 18 while kissing in public.

The happily married couple made the shopping run without their kids, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-yea-old son Dimitri. The pair did look a bit tired, but that’s to be expected when you have two young children at home. They both have fairly quiet filming schedules at the moment, as Mila has two films in pre-production while continuing to voice Meg on Fox’s Family Guy. Ashton’s IMDB.com page doesn’t show any upcoming projects so maybe the couple are just focused on being parents for the time being while their kids are still young and not in school.

Ashton and Mila are notorious private when it comes to their children’s lives so we don’t know too much about their kids. Ashton did open up about the differences between having a son and daughter during a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show He told host Jimmy Fallon that, “It’s weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys. I didn’t know this, but on research, like early childhood advancement. My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she’s got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them. The boy is just like a ‘thuck.’ Just a chunky, like, ‘BAAHHH.’ He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he’s not coming around.” Too cute!