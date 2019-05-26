Joanna Krupa Pregnant: ‘RHOM’ Star, 40, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Douglas Nunes

Congratulations to Joanna Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes! The former ‘RHOM’ star announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child!

We’re so happy for Joanna Krupa, 40, and her husband Douglas Nunes! The couple, who married in August 2018, is officially expanding their family with their first child on the way. Joanna posted the announcement in a pic on Instagram, spreading the happy news. “Hi Guys,” she began her caption. “Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻.”

Joanna’s pic showed her beaming with joy as she held up a positive pregnant test. The blonde beauty also posed the pic to her Instagram Stories, just in case anyone missed that pic on her grid. The happy parents-to-be announced their engagement in March 2018, marrying five months later. Joanna shared their engagement via an Instagram announcement, as well.

“Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” Joanna said when she got engaged to Douglas. Her engagement pic showed off her huge ring ever-so-casually as she posed in front of her three cute little dogs on her bed.

Prior to her relationship with Douglas, Joanna was married to Romain Zago, 46, from 2013 to 2017. Joanna was on the Real Housewives of Miami from 2012 to 2013. We are elated upon seeing this amazing news and can’t wait to see Joanna as a mother. We’re sure we’ll get more announcements from her Instagram in the future!