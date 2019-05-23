‘Little Women: LA’s Jasmine: I’ve ‘Become Stronger’ After Overcoming ‘Health Issues’ Last Season

‘Little Women: LA’ star Jasmine Sorge opens up about her health issues and how she’s grown closer and apart from the other girls in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

The midseason finale of Little Women: LA airs May 23. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Jasmine Sorge about season 8 and how she’s moving forward after experiencing health issues last season. “Last season I wasn’t able to go to Vegas with the girls because I had some health issues so this season I overcome a lot of those health issues and become stronger… It was really hard for me to see Terra and Tonya in a bad state. I feel like this season they’ve grown a lot more and I’ve grown a lot closer to other girls and a little more distant to others.”

Little Women: LA will return for the second half of season 8 in 2019. “Last season, we left it off with the whole singing thing and I kind of started to test the waters this season with it again,” Jasmine continued. That was a tough one for me, this season, so you’re just going to have to see what happens.”

The show debuted in 2014 and has become one of Lifetime’s biggest hits. Little Women: LA has given us multiple spinoffs, including Little Women: Terra’s Little Family, Little Women: NY, Little Women: Atlanta, and Little Women: Dallas. Having Little Women: LA be in season 8 is a huge honor for Jasmine.

“Can I just say I feel truly blessed to be on Little Women: LA season 8 and I just want the fans and the supporters to know out there that if it wasn’t for you we wouldn’t be here,” Jasmine said.