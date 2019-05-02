‘Little Women: LA’s Elena Reveals New Faces Will Bring New Drama In Season 8

‘Little Women: LA’ season 8 is currently airing now and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Elena Gant about what she’s working on, what we can expect this season and more.

Last season on Little Women: LA, viewers saw Elena trying to launch her beauty bar. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but she’s got so much more lined up. She revealed in our EXCLUSIVE interview that she’s been working on her children’s book and an eye shadow line. She said she hopes it’s the “beginning of my makeup line.”

Little Women: LA season 8 premiered in April 2019 and Elena talked about what this season is going to focus on. “For the past few seasons, we had quite the drama between some members of our cast so this season the drama continues. In addition to old drama, we have quite a few new people coming in and it’s going to be very interesting new drama that they’re bringing because one of the new cast members is going to be a guy but he fits perfectly with us.” She also added, “He has another side of him that you’re all going to find out about and I’m pretty sure you guys are going to love him.”

Season 8 is a season of change for the women. Tonya’s trying to define her relationship with Jaa, while also trying to get back into acting. Christy is now 35 pounds lighter so she’s got a new outlook on life and new dreams. Jasmine recommits to Chris in an elaborate vow renewal, while Terra works on her own Little People retreat. Little People: LA airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.