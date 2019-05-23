See Pics
Emily Ratajkowski Wears See-Through Crop Top & Nothing Underneath As She Takes Dog For Walk

Emily Ratajkowski See-Through Crop Top
Summer is two weeks away, meaning bras are no longer necessary! Emily Ratajkowski made this point in a white outfit for a stroll downtown with her and Sebastian Bear-McClard’s ‘new special guy.’

Bye bye floral prints, hello thin crop tops. With spring in our rear view windows as summer arrives on June 1, Emily Ratajkowski, 27, wore the go-to summer look: a white crop tank, sans bra. The Gone Girl star paired the see-through crop top with white jeans and matching athletic sneakers, and the monochrome look stood out amid downtown New York City on May 23. Emily’s accessory was a German Shepherd puppy, whom she walked on a bright rainbow leash.

The pooch is actually Emily’s new puppy with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, which they joked about getting in lieu of a baby (the two have been married for over a year now). “Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves. It’s a boy! Meet Colombo,” Emily captioned a photo with her husband and their puppy on May 11.

Colombo’s initiation into the family has been a pleasant one, because the pup is often by EmRata’s side as of late. The model had a “date night” with Colombo at a fine dining establishment, as seen in an Instagram post on May 22. Emily was seen with her puppy again on May 21, that time wearing a leopard wrap blouse, high-waist jeans and red Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski See Through Top
While Emily’s rocking a sheer top in the photos above, she bared all (save for a strategically placed flower) to protest a law that would ban almost all abortions, save for very few exceptions, which Alabama lawmakers passed. Although Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the law on May 14, it won’t actually go into effect for several months. “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce,” Emily began her powerful message about women’s rights, hence why she paired it with a nude shot.