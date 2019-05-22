‘The Challenge’: 4 Legendary Players Struggle With A Puzzle As They Return To Compete Once Again

Some all-time ‘Challenge’ greats reunited at Universal Orlando to see if they still have what it takes to compete, and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the competition!

MTV is giving fans of The Challenge what they’ve been asking for — the chance to see some of the most memorable players of all-time compete against each other once again. The network is bringing back Darrell Taylor, Veronica Portillo, Derrick Kosinski and Emily Schromm, along with two other surprise powerhouse players who haven’t been on the show in more than seven years, to go head-to-head at Universal Orlando. Their Challenge special will air on MTV.com during the evening of May 22, but HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of what’s to come.

In the clip, Emily and Derrick are teamed up against Veronica and Darrell and tasked with completing a puzzle. Puzzles have never been a strength for Emily or Derrick, but they’re an element of The Challenge that Veronica has excelled at. “But this puzzle is actually more like a trivia game,” Veronica explains. “The first part…we have to line up the countries that The Challenge visited most to least. After that, you have to determine how many times The Challenge has visited these countries. The numbers we choose open up a chest and get a map to the second part of the competition.”

Both teams seem to struggle a bit with the puzzle, but we’ll have to wait for the full webisode to drop to see how it all plays out. Watch the season finale of The Challenge: War of the Worlds on May 22 at 9:00 p.m. to see some of the biggest legends in Challenge history reunite to battle it out in a special edition of The Challenge at Universal Orlando Resort!

Darrell’s last Challenge was Dirty XXX, which was on in 2017. However, he was shockingly eliminated during the first challenge of the competition. Derrick also competed on Dirty XXX, and actually made it to the final, but came in second place behind Jordan Wiseley. Meanwhile, Veronica last competed on Final Reckoning in 2018, but was eliminated during the fifth episode. Emily won Champs vs. Stars in 2017, but her last actual Challenge appearance was on Rivals III back in 2016. She won the season with her partner, Paula Meronek.