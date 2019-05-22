‘The Challenge’ Finale Preview: Wes Excels At A Math Puzzle & Pulls Ahead Of Theo

The grueling final challenge continues on the May 22 episode of ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, a tough puzzle threatens to ruin Theo’s entire game!

Six competitors are left running for the top prize after the first leg of The Challenge: War of the Worlds final. Wes Bergmann, Hunter Barfield, Turbo Camkiran, Theo Campbell, Cara Maria Sorbello and Natalie Duran will continue the 50-mile race during the May 22 finale, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at what’s to come. In the preview, the players have to figure out a difficult math equation and use their answer to open a combination lock. Turbo appears to finish first, and even gives Theo a hint to help him move forward, too.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to work, as Theo continues to struggle with the lock. Meanwhile, Wes catches up to him, and is able to open his combination in one shot. “I’ve gotta work smarter…not harder,” Wes says in the preview. “Now, I’m going to be off to a pretty darn good lead on everyone but Turbo. This might be what I need to come back from all the mistakes I made in the big dune run.” Of course, Theo is not as optimistic. “I can’t believe it,” he sighs. “I’m going to go home — after everything I’ve done — on a f***ing math question.”

Meanwhile, Hunter, Cara and Natalie are nowhere in sight in the finale preview. After last week’s first leg of the finale, Theo was in first place, followed by Wes, Turbo, Natalie, Cara and Theo. The final is split up into a series of different sections, though, with the times not added up until the end, so we won’t know who wins until the TJ Lavin makes the big reveal during the finale.

Georgia Harrison and Mattie Breaux started out competing in the final, but were unable to complete the grueling first leg of the competition, which required them to bike/run a total of 24 miles. The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on May 22 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!