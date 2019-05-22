‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Getting Cheek Fillers: ‘LOL’

Fans noticed a change on Leah Messer’s face in her Instagram post on May 22, which she denied was cheek fillers. However, the MTV star did admit to having ‘some small cosmetic work done’ on another area.

Move over lip fillers, because cheek fillers are the new “IT” procedure — even Kylie Jenner and Farrah Abraham have admitted to getting the injections. But Leah Messer, 27, denied that she hopped on the bandwagon, after multiple fans pointed out that the Teen Mom 2 star looked “different” in a family photo with daughters Adalynn, 6, Aliannah, 9, and Aleeah, 9, that the mother shared to Instagram on May 22. The following day, Leah posted another family picture and addressed the physical change that fans were seeing.

“It’s sad that I have to post anything about this, but since media outlets are already contacting me in regards to comments made on my last post about me getting cheek fillers…..here is MY statement, along with a blast from the past over the last 10 years that shows just how much I have transformed into the healthiest, best version of myself: ‘It’s called taking better care of yourself, loving yourself and embracing yourself for who you are!'” Leah began in her message.

The mother of three continued to explain that she’s a “completely different person on the inside” and therefore, that change “radiates on the outside.” She even attributed her desire to become a life coach to this personal transformation. However, Leah isn’t turned off by cosmetic procedures altogether: “I did have some small cosmetic work done on my teeth and what I really want is to get my boobs done – FYI! (Just being real!) 😂🤷🏻‍♀️.” Leah also confessed to gaining some weight, as she humorously remarked, “thanks for the comments on looking fuller to point that out to me, LOL!”

Besides the changes in Leah’s physical appearance (hello new teeth and darker hair!), she’s also adapting to a single lifestyle after the MTV star revealed her split with Jason Jordan on the April 29 episode of Teen Mom 2. And that doesn’t mean she’s open to a romantic reunion with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, either. “Leah and Jeremy know that fans would love to see them get back together. However, Leah considers herself single at the moment, and has no plans of getting back together with Jeremy,” a source close to Leah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “What the future holds — nobody really knows. But, for now, they’re just really good friends. They talk daily.”