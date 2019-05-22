Kendall Jenner Wears Insane Lime Green Outfit As She Arrives In Cannes: Love Or Loathe?

Kendall Jenner has officially touched down in the South of France for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival & the supermodel opted to wear a very bizarre lime green outfit for her arrival — do you love or loathe her look?

Kendall Jenner, 23, arrived in the South of France on Wednesday, May 22, ahead of her 72nd Cannes Film Festival appearance. The supermodel opted to wear quite the unique ensemble when she wore a full neon green denim suit. She donned a bright neon green jean jacket with orange peaches all over it, which she chose to keep buttoned up the top. She paired the Casablanca jacket, which is from the brand’s AW19 men’s collection, with a matching pair of high-waisted neon green Casablanca mom jeans. The jeans were fitted at her thighs, but loose and flared at her calves, as they were also covered in peaches, as well as gold and purple abstract prints, with a giant peach covering the front of her private parts. Underneath the jacket, she wore a sheer white wife-beater tank top, going completely braless underneath. Kendall accessorized her bold ensemble with a pair of chunky white sneakers, Ray-Ban oval sunglasses, a gold chain choker necklace, and a massive tan leather Hermes bag.

Lately, Kendall has been opting to wear a lot of unique outfits, and is seriously embracing the menswear looks. One trend Kendall has been sporting often, though, is a plain white wife-beater tank top, as she chooses to pair the top with different pants. Recently, Kendall opted to wear another pair of crazy pants when she was out plant shopping in LA on April 6. She donned a lavender wool Alessandra Rich Cropped Cardigan with yellow floral embroidery, with a matching Alessandra Rich Wool Bandeau underneath, showing off her insanely tiny waist. She paired her top with high-waisted brown leather and denim L.E.I. Mom Jeans Riding Pants, which featured a denim crotch, while the entire front of the pants were covered in a vintage crinkled brown leather.

While Kendall was arriving in France, all of her sisters were out celebrating the launch of younger sis, Kylie Jenner’s, 21, new cosmetics launch. Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, all headed to the Kylie Skin launch party at Goya Studios in LA on May 21, when they all rocked coordinating pink outfits. Kylie rocked a skintight, strapless baby pink leather mini dress, custom made by Yung Reaper, which featured a low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the top was lined in gorgeous rhinestones. Both sides of the dress were completely cutout at the waist, showing off Kylie’s tiny little figure, while the center of the dress featured a bedazzled square buckle.

Meanwhile, Kim, 38, arrived in a tight, long-sleeve pink turtleneck maxi dress that hugged her famous frame to perfection. The silky long dress featured a slit on the side, showing off her toned legs, while she accessorized with tiny braided ankle-strap sandals and a slicked back hairstyle. Kourtney, 40, rocked a custom Christian Dior pink rhinestone mosaic dress which was skintight, super short, and completely covered in gems, while Khloe, 34, looked insanely amazing in a skintight, pale pink strapless latex jumpsuit that hugged her curvaceous frame, accessorizing her look with a pair of pointy-toed light pink Christian Louboutin pumps, a sparkly sequin pink purse, and bright pink hair.