How do you break it to your sister that it’s time for her to move out? — Kendall Jenner, 22, is wondering the same exact thing in this preview [seen below] for a brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs on Sunday, May 26. When deadly wildfires torched through California last November, many residents, including Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 4, were forced to evacuate from their homes. So, Kendall offered her big sis and her nieces and nephews to crash at her place until it was safe for them to return.

Despite the evacuation mandate being lifted, KJ says Kourtney refuses to move out! “I’m a little annoyed about something,” the model tells Kris Jenner over the phone, explaining that Kourtney’s been living with her since the fires broke out. And, despite having a massive mansion, Kendall admits that Kourtney and the kids have been sharing the master bed with her.

Kendall goes on to admit that although she’s always down to help her family, not to mention loves hanging out with Kourt, “she’s overstaying her welcome a bit.” And, that’s when Kris comes to the rescue with some momager wisdom. “Oh boy,” Kris replies, noting that the model who travels often for work, must be “exhausted” from hosting Kourt and the little ones. But, Kris admits that Kendall’s got to suck it up and just tell Kourtney the truth.

“You just have to say, ‘Kourtney, I love you. But I need you to move back home,'” Kris suggests. Fans of Kendall will know that she cannot stand drama, especially within her family, so her mom’s advice is something that’s easier said than done.

“I hate confrontation, I really do,” she says to Kris before admitting, “So, asking for her to leave makes me nervous.” Later on in the confessional, KJ admits, “But I’m getting to the point where I have to have a conversation with her.”

So, can Kendall muster up the guts to break the move-out news to Kourtney? — That will (hopefully) be revealed on Sunday when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 9 PM on E!.