Wendy Williams Looks Carefree & Happy While Showing Off Thin Waist In Red Dress

Wendy Williams is looking good and she’s not hiding it one bit! The host shared another sultry photo of herself on May 20. — This time she was living her best single life in a red t-shirt dress that showed off her slim waist!

How you doin’, Wendy! — It looks like the daytime talk show host, 54, is doing pretty damn good in her latest photo. Wendy shared a smiling snap of herself on Monday night after telling viewers that she felt “refreshed” following a busy weekend that consisted of not one, but two dates! The newly single star put her tiny frame on display in a red dress with a white t-shirt underneath.

“Up to thangs!!!”, Wendy captioned the photo, which was snapped at New York’s new Hudson Yards experience — a high-end mall and building complex on Manhattan’s West Side. She was dressed by her go-to stylist, Willie Sinclair III, who cultivates all of her show looks, as well as her wardrobe outside of the studio. Wendy’s fresh face was by celebrity makeup artist, Merrell Hollis, and her loose waves were courtesy of hair guru to the stars, Robyn Michele.

Wendy’s fiery red photo came after she showed off her 1994 breast implants, which she swears by, in a strapless black dress by ASOS on Saturday night. Wendy shared the photo on her talk show on Monday, where she revealed her secret to having lifted breasts. Despite getting breast implants nearly 25 years ago, the talk show host admitted that because she decided to have the implants surgically placed under her breast muscle, she hasn’t had to go back under the knife for a lift. “I’m telling you, under-the-muscle implants since 1994!”, she revealed to her studio audience, who praised her date night ensemble.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Wendy Williams)

Wendy’s been sharing more sultry snaps since she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, on April 10. The filing came as rumors swirled that Kevin had a near 10-year affair and fathered a child with a woman named Sharina Hudson.

The host has since moved out of the ex-couple’s New Jersey home, and is now residing in what she calls her “bachelorette pad” in New York City with their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr. Wendy’s divorce came just weeks after she announced that she had been living in a sober home for addiction in Queens, NY for a portion of February and March.