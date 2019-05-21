Travis Tritt Performs On ‘The Voice’ Finale Just 3 Days After Being Involved In Fatal Car Crash

Despite being involved in a terrifying car accident on May 18, Travis Tritt hit the stage at ‘The Voice’ finale just three days later to sing with finalist, Andrew Sevener.

After 30 years in the music industry, Travis Tritt knows that ‘the show must go on,’ which is exactly the motto he lived by ahead of his performance on The Voice finale May 21. Three days before the live show, Travis’ tour bus was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident that left two people dead. Luckily, Travis and his team were okay, although, understandably, shaken up. Still, Travis put on a brave face and hit the stage with season 16 finalist, Andrew Sevener, for an amazing duet of the country legend’s hit, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”

The terrifying car accident went down around 3:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 18, and Travis detailed the experience on social media afterward. “We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach,” Travis explained. “Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. Im really shaken up by what I witnessed tonight.” A Jeep was driving the wrong way on the highway and collided into a pickup truck right in front of Travis’ bus. The tour bus sustained a few dents as it was side-swiped while trying to avoid the crash.

“Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced,” Travis added. “It could’ve been so much worse. God was obviously watching over us tonight.” To conclude his messages, Travis urged his followers not to drink and drive.

“I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired,” he wrote (NOTE: this was not confirmed by officials). “Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away. I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober. Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive.”