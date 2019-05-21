Beth Chapman Shares Cryptic Message About Death After Opening Up About Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman’s cryptic message about watching a loved one die, posted on Instagram, has left fans confused and concerned.

Days after her inspiring speech about how being diagnosed with throat cancer tested her Christian faith, Beth Chapman seemingly opened up about her health struggles again. The Dog & Beth On The Hunt star, 51, posted a cryptic message on Instagram on May 20, and it has fans concerned. Beth posted an image that read, “Watching someone you love die is an image you never forget.” It’s unclear if Beth was referring to herself, or someone else, as she provided no context or caption. The bounty hunter’s fans flocked to the comments section on her post to lend their love and support, and share their own heartbreak.

“Watched my Nana… my best friend…. very painful…. Love you Beth… Praying for the strong and beautiful woman you are ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another empathized with Beth, writing, “I’m watching my Mom go through this now and even though I’ve worked in hospice for 10 yrs. Nothing has prepared my heart to see it happen to my mother 💔. I’m sorry your going through this too.” Beth hasn’t responded to any of the comments, but she did post two more times on Instagram the same day about her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. Duane gifted his wife with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, as she showed her followers, but unfortunately, their plans for the big day didn’t work out; they got caught in a snowstorm!

Beth spoke openly about battling cancer for over a year during her speech on Mother’s Day, May 12, at Source Church in Bradenton, Florida. Beth defended her decision to seek alternative treatment methods instead of undergoing chemotherapy, telling the congregation, “I don’t go to God and go… why did I get cancer? He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because it is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known… Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you.”

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, and dealing with the disease has been the biggest struggle of her life, she said recently. Beth and Dog thought she was cancer-free in November of that year after she had a tumor removed, but by November 2018, the cancer had returned. She has endured several hospitalizations since then, most recently on April 6, but refuses to let it stop her from living her life. Dog said in a March interview that his wife wants to spend “her last days on earth” hunting criminals with him, and she’s doing just that.