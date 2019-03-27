Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Wife Beth Wants To Spend Her ‘Last Days On Earth’ Chasing Criminals

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth is battling cancer, but she won’t leave his side as they continue to catch criminals on TV. He says she’s living life to the fullest until she can no longer fight the disease.

Throughout Beth Chapman‘s latest round of cancer treatments, she’s vowed to be by husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as he films his new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, for WGN. Doctor’s have given her a 50-50 chance at surviving the throat cancer that returned in the fall of 2018, but it’s not going to slow down the 51-year-old’s life with her beloved husband and partner since 1986. “She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” Duane, 66, tells DailyMail TV in a tearful interview.

“The best part of my job is having her by my side on every journey. I can’t imagine a day without her and think deep down inside she is always concerned for my safety because she wants to the security of knowing I come home to her every night,” Duane confesses. “If this were me, I would be a big sissy. But not Beth. She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude,” he continues.

Even though he says Beth is staying strong, Duane reveals he’s broken down many times over the prospect of losing is beloved wife. “My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything. Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die,” he adds, saying that “‘She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

Beth battled throat cancer before and beat it in 2017 but sadly it returned. She began chemo in January of 2019 and hopefully will have completed it when the show starts production later this spring. The couple went on a romantic date night at Avra in Beverly Hills on March 26 and Beth looked sensational in a silver-sequined mini skirt and a skintight black top that featured sheer material on the sleeves. She wore glam makeup and rocked her iconic platinum blonde waves. It’s clear she’s not about to let cancer take away her fierce style.