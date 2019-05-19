Leslie Jones Rages At Alabama Senators Behind Abortion Ban: They ‘Look Like A Lipitor Ad Casting Call’

For the final Weekend Update of ‘SNL’s season 44, Leslie Jones took on the Alabama abortion ban and absolutely tore into the 25 white male state senators behind it.

With the last Weekend Update of the 2018-19 Saturday Night Live season, the most timely topic was the Alabama abortion ban and Leslie Jones absolutely raged about it. She first appeared in a red Handmaid’s costume, initially joking that she’s now known as OfJost, referring to anchor Colin Jost before taking it off to reveal a shirt with an pointing at her reproductive areas that read “Mine.” Then Leslie really went in, showing the 25 white, male Alabama senators who voted for the bill. She joked that it ‘looked like a casting call for a lipitor commercial. These look like the mugshots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor and if any of them had lips I would tell them to kiss my entire ass.” She continued, “Why do all of these weird ass men care about what women choose to do with their bodies anyway? I don’t care what you do with your 65-year-old droopy ass balls!” Ouch.

The season’s penultimate Saturday was a Mother’s Day themed show on May 11. During Weekend Update, Pete Davidson, 25, came on to discuss how his breakup with Ariana Grande in Oct. of 2018 left him looking for new digs having to move out of her $16 million NYC pad. He ended up purchasing a Staten Island home with his mom Amy Davidson.

“This year it’s going to be a special Mother’s Day for me cause she’s not just my mom, she’s also my roommate,” Pete began. “I know what people think. They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and think, ‘wow that guy must have his own place.’ Nope!” he said with a laugh. “It’s not like I moved into her house. I just bought a house with my mom…like a winner!” he continued. Colin Jost told him he’d heard about people buying houses for their mom but Pete responded, “No, if I buy a house I’m going to live in it.

“You can’t tell me what to do with my body.” – @Lesdoggg #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/0g1tviKPxp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

After making fun of his unusual living arrangement with his mom, Pete got serious and showed her some massive love. “But she really is the best and I put her through a lot so I’d like to bring her out so please welcome the greatest roommate in the world Amy Davidson,” with the sweetest introduction. When Colin asked Pete what he was getting her for Mother’s Day, he confessed “What do you mean, I put her on TV. This is it.”