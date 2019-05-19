‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale: Jon Snow, Arya, Sansa & More Main Characters’ Fates Revealed

The ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale was the last new episode of the hit HBO show ever. The epic final episode had to wrap up everyone’s story, so we have a full breakdown of where everyone ended up.

After 8 seasons and 73 episodes, Game of Thrones came to an end on May 19. So much went down in the nearly 2-hour episode. The final episode picked up in the fallout of Daenerys destroying King’s Landing with Drogon, killing characters like Jaime, Cersei, and thousands of innocent civilians. In the final episode of the show, our favorite characters ended up in very different places. A main character died, a new ruler was chosen, one character set out on a new journey, and more.

Jon Snow: He was forced to kill the woman he loved in the aftermath of the destruction of King’s Landing. Jon Snow witnessed the carnage that Daenerys caused and ultimately turned against her. He stabbed and killed her after one last kiss during the series finale. In the end, Jon Snow returned north and reunited with Ghost and Tormund. He gave up his claim to the Iron Throne. His punishment for killing Daenerys was to spend the rest of his days as a member of the Night’s Watch. The final moments of the episode showed Jon, Tormund, Ghost, and others heading beyond the Wall.

Daenerys Targaryen: The Mother of Dragons wasn’t long for the world after torching King’s Landing with Drogon. She became Queen of the Seven Kingdoms but not for long. Jon Snow turned against his queen and killed her with a dagger to the heart. Daenerys was forced to look into the eyes of Jon Snow as she took her last breaths. Her devastation over his betrayal as heartbreaking as her fatal wound. Drogon ended up taking Dany’s body and flying away.

Tyrion Lannister: In the aftermath of Daenerys destroying King’s Landing and Jaime and Cersei’s deaths, Tyrion left his role as Hand of the Queen. When he threw his pin at her, Daenerys had him imprisoned for treason. Tyrion later convinced Jon Snow to turn against Daenerys, telling him that his family will never be safe. After Jon killed Daenerys, Grey Worm brought Tyrion before a council of Westerosi leader. A new leader needed to be chosen. Tyrion said it should be Bran. A vote was taken place about who would be the new ruler. Bran Stark was voted the new king by a council and he chose Tyrion as his Hand of the King.

Bran Stark: The only surviving son of Ned Stark was voted the new King of the Six Kingdoms by a council. Bran chose Tyrion as his new Hand of the King. His king’s council included Davos, Bronn, Sam, and Brienne.

Sansa Stark: Sansa got what she wanted in the end. She became the Queen of the North. When Bran was being voted king, she said that the North should remain an independent kingdom and Bran agreed. Sansa’s last scene was her being crowned.

Arya Stark: After barely surviving the King’s Landing massacre, Arya headed out on a new journey. Once Daenerys was dead and Bran was chosen as the new ruler, Arya told her family that she wasn’t going back to Winterfell. She set out to explore what’s west of Westeros. Her final scene was on a Stark ship heading west.

Brienne of Tarth: Brienne rode south with Sansa and Bran when it was time to decide on a new ruler. She became a member of the king’s council, along with Tyrion, Sam, Davos, and Bronn. She couldn’t forget about Jaime, though. She finished his story in the History of the Kingsguard and wrote that he died “protecting his queen.”

Grey Worm: Grey Worm stood by Daenerys until the end. He took Jon Snow prisoner after the latter killed Daenerys. He eventually agreed to let Jon Snow return to the Night’s Watch as punishment for killing his queen. When Bran was voted as the new king, Grey Worm refused to bend the knee. He set sail with his remaining troops on ships to free other slave cities.