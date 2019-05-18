According to court documents that recently surfaced, Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner, was shockingly once married to the mother of Tristan Thompson’s son, Jordan Craig.

It turns out Tyga, 29, and Tristan Thompson, 28, don’t only have a connection with the KarJenner women, they also have a connection with Jordan Craig! The rapper has been confirmed to be the ex-husband of 27-year-old Jordan, who is the mother of Tristan’s son, Prince, 2, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The former bride and groom were married on Sept. 6, 2010, before Tristan and Jordan got together, but they filed for divorce only one month later.

Tyga recently started hinting toward some link with Jordan when he started liking some of her social media pics. Although Tristan and Jordan are long over, a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that the Cleveland Cavaliers player wasn’t too thrilled to see Tyga showing admiration for her photos. “Tristan is furious after he was told by a friend that Tyga was creeping on Jordan’s social media,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan considers Jordan to be family, and he doesn’t want Tyga to date her, slide into her DMs, use her, or break her heart.”

We’re not sure if a reconciliation will happen, but the new revelation about Tyga and Jordan’s marriage is definitely surprising considering neither one of them ever mentioned it before. It also puts an interesting twist on Tyga and Tristan’s connections that already include their romances with members of one of the most famous families in the world. As most people know, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner for a number of years after dating and having son, King, with Blac Chyna, 31, in 2012. Blac then dated and had daughter, Dream, with Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian, 32, in 2016 before they later broke things off that same year. Tristan dated Khloe Kardashian, 34, and they had daughter True in Apr. 2018 before splitting in Feb. 2019.