Sophie Turner Rocks Tiny Shorts & Holds Hands With Husband Joe Jonas In NYC Ahead Of ‘GoT’ Finale

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enjoyed the warm New York City weather before her last episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ will air! Sophie rocked cute short-shorts while strolling with her husband.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, went for a cute couple’s stroll on May 17 in New York City, and the tall blonde beauty rocked the cutest short-shorts while doing so! Sophie sported black shorts with a blue t-shirt and dark blue bomber jacket. She paired her sporty-chic outfit with black socks, sneakers, and a small purse. She covered her eyes from the sun in wayfarer sunglasses, and put her blonde hair up and out of her face.

Joe sported a similar look, with a white t-shirt, blue raincoat, and black pants. He walked in white-and-blue sneakers and had a crossbody bag over his body. He shielded his eyes with aviator sunglasses and held an Adidas shopping bag with one hand, and his wife’s hand in the other. We loved their similar-looking outfits!

While walking out and about together, Sophie kicked her leg up high to show off her skin in her short-shorts. We’re obsessed with her spunky and fun attitude, especially when it comes to seeing photographers who catch up with the couple on their outings.

Sophie and Joe’s NYC date came only two days ahead of the Game of Thrones finale. After portraying Sansa Stark for eight years, we’re sure Sophie is excited for what’s next in her career. Her next role is Jean Grey/Phoenix in Dark Phoenix, which will be in theaters on June 7.

The married couple has been spotted in New York City often recently, especially since Joe wrapped up his performance on Saturday Night Live last week with brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31. After the Jonas Brothers’ band reunion recently, the group announced that they’ll kick-off their new album Happiness Begins with a summer and fall tour. We hope we’ll see Sophie pop up at some of his shows in between her acting gigs! Furthermore, we can’t wait to see more of this newly-wed couple in the future, especially at their upcoming French wedding!