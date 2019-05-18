‘Empire’s Serayah Reveals What She Learned From ‘Brother’ Chris Brown As She Starts Music Career

Serayah just filmed the music video for her song ‘Love It’ and in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, she opened up about her expanding music career and revealed how Chris Brown’s helped her stay focused.

Serayah, 23, is ready to continue her music career in a big way and she’s observing some of the music greats, including Chris Brown, to help her know how to get on the right track to success. The Empire actress recently caught up with us on the set of the new music video for her song “Love It” and she talked about the challenges she’s had as well as the inspiration she’s thankful for in the midst of filming the video and creating her first full-length album.

“It’s very scary because I’ve never done it before and also I’m independent, and we’re kind of just grinding it out by ourselves, and I’m investing everything I have into it,” Serayah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the process. “That part is scary. You know? I’ve been recording for the past two years. I feel like I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Okay, I have a sound, I found my sound and I found what I want to talk about.’ And a lot of it is for the girls.”

Serayah, who appeared in Chris’ recent music video for his song “Undecided”, has looked up to his attitude and success and it’s helped her figure out what kind of artist she wants to be as she embarks on her big musical journey. “I guess I could just take it from observing,” she said, in reference to how she looks up to Chris. “Just being yourself authentically and I think that’s something I talked about, about Cardi B, the other day was just like we’re all human, we all go through things, and to be yourself is the hardest thing to do and the bravest thing to do.”

“He’s just like a big brother,” she continued when describing her feelings about who the “Forever” singer is as a person. “He’s just so down to earth, he’s Chris Brown, but he’s so down to earth and normal and likes to kick it and laugh and have fun. And I think well for me if I were to meet someone that I looked up to for a long time I was just like, you never know how they’re going to be.” She also revealed that working with him on his music video was nothing but joy for her. “I just felt so comfortable around him and his team were so great, so, it was awesome,” she said. Serayah went on to mention how she’d love to pick Chris’ brain about any advice he’d have for her as she makes her own music videos. “The performer in him is just amazing, and I look up to him so much,” she gushed.

In addition to explaining how she’s learned from Chris, Serayah opened up to us about the new music video and song she’s about to release. “So, basically it’s just about, me and my friends talk about it all the time, and I feel like everyone does, it’s when you’re in Hollywood or when you’re going out in the industry a lot of it is just flexing or acting like you have more than you do,” she explained. “So, that’s basically what the song is about, and I just wanted to uplift the ladies and say, you know, ‘Who cares if someone’s hating on you, you’re still a bad chick, you’re strong, just keep going.’ So, that’s basically like what the song’s about.”

Before “Love It”, Serayah was featured as a guest artist on various songs from the Empire Soundtracks as well as the song “Don’t You Need Somebody” by RedOne featuring Enrique Iglesias, R. City, and Shaggy. She released her first EP, Addicted, in 2018.