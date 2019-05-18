James Charles Breaks Silence Since Apologizing To Tati & Admits Scandal Was The ‘Darkest Time’

James Charles is telling his side of the story. The beauty YouTuber addressed both of Tati’s videos in a new lengthy video on his YouTube channel.

James Charles, 19, is clearing the air. After Tati Westbrook’s second YouTube video regarding the end of her friendship with the beauty guru on May 16, James uploaded a response video on YouTube titled “No More Lies” two days later. The star spoke for approximately 40-minutes to fully address Tati’s original video claims, as well as provide text receipts proving his side of the story. James revealed in the new video that since Tati, 37, posted her first video “Bye sister” on May 10, he has faced the “darkest time” in his life.

In James’ texts to Tati before he promoted a rival vitamin company on his Instagram Story (which contradicted Tati’s claims that James texted her nine days after the promotion), he revealed that he was going through a difficult time already, just after the second weekend of Coachella. After James posted the advertisement, he texted Tati about death threats he was already receiving since she posting her own Instagram Stories expressing disappointment in a friend. This was before Tati’s video that went viral and was the talk of the internet for a week.

James also disputed Tati’s claims that James said he wouldn’t promote her vitamin company, Halo Beauty, due to his younger audience. James then proceeded to show clips on his channel, Instagram Stories, and tweets promoting Tati’s business. He insinuated that since he wasn’t a review channel, he wouldn’t do a direct sponsorship, but his multiple mentions of her company did show support.

James then spoke about Tati’s allegations of James manipulating straight men to be with him. “I am a 19-year-old virgin.” James said. “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting, it is not me. And the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind because she knows the real story.” He described the story that Tati brought up, which was from her birthday party in Seattle in Feb. 2019 with a waiter. He said that Tati’s claims of James saying he was a celebrity, which supposedly justified his pursuit of the perhaps straight water, did not happen like Tati said it did. Tati alleged that James went into graphic detail about what he “wanted to do” to the waiter. James denied it: “The conversation never got inappropriate. Period.”

James showed his direct messages with the waiter, Sam, 20, who had come forward with a now-deleted YouTube video explaining his side of his relationship with James. The famous YouTuber showed more messages from the private Instagram conversation that Sam had shown in his video. James’ screenshots from the convo revealed that Sam had told James point-blank that he was bisexual and not straight. “There was no straight man being manipulated in this story like Tati mentioned,” James said in the video. He also expressed that he did not pressure Sam into anything: He told Sam, who had never been physical with another man, that it was okay to just talk before Sam came up to James’ hotel room. After they cuddled, when James asked to kiss Sam, he said yes.

You can watch James’ full video above. At this point, we have to wait and see if Tati will post another response to the situation, since James contradicted many of Tati’s points.