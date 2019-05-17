Jennifer Lopez, 49, Works A Stripper Pole In Nothing But A Vest Top & Thong In Wild New ‘Medicine’ Remix Video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in her new music video ‘Medicine’ which is remixed by DJ Steve Aoki!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, is back at it again! The Hustlers actress, who plays a stripper in the upcoming movie, really got into character in her latest music video for “Medicine” the remix with DJ Steve Aoki. J.Lo danced around on a pole while wearing high heels in just her top and thong. The lights blared as she sang, and she looked absolutely incredible!

J.Lo wore a black tank top that read “Karma” as she performed her catchy song. She later in the video wore a sweatshirt that said “Fate,” then one said “The only one.” J.Lo then rocked a a tulle gown, too. The images flashed quickly as she danced. She has had a great year, recently – she had her movie Second Act come out, she got engaged, and has had plenty of music videos released.

These days, she’s still hard at work – J.Lo just wrapped up filming Hustlers, created her music video for the original version of “Medicine” with French Montana, 34, which dropped on April 7, and now has another music video out! Plus, just several days ago, she attended the Met Gala with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 43. This multi-hyphenate doesn’t ever stop, and we love her dedication to churning out fab content for us all to consume.

Now, J.Lo is probably gearing up for her 2019 tour that kicks off in New York City this summer, which we know she’ll perform incredibly at. For now, we can watch her amazing new music video. Watch J.Lo’s latest vid above!