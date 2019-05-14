Kylie Jenner Launching Baby Care Line Called ‘Kylie Baby’, Including Cribs, Clothes, & More

Kylie Jenner officially filed court documents to trademark ‘Kylie Baby’ and the details reveal she’s getting ready to start her own baby line that will include everything any baby could ever need!

It looks like the beauty world is not the only world Kylie Jenner wants to conquer! The self-made 21-year-old billionaire is ready to add her style to the baby world and it’s sure to be amazing. Kylie filed trademarks for the term “Kylie Baby”, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, and the exciting details in the docs prove the new mom is going to create everything any fellow mom could need for their babies!

Kylie’s upcoming line plans to include baby furniture, including cribs, bouncers, baby walkers and charging tables. It will also include baby skin care products such as moisturizers, creams, and lotions. It doesn’t stop there either! Kylie, who has one-year-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott, also wants to release baby linens, including swaddling blankets and crib jumpers, as well as breast storage bottles and breast pumps. Traveling products are also in the game with beneficial goodies like car seats and strollers.

If Kylie’s baby line does as well as her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, she’ll soon be at the top of the baby products market. In addition to the upcoming baby line, Kylie just announced that she’s releasing a skin care line called Kylie Skin. It launches on May 22 and will include vegan, cruelty free, sulfate free, and gluten free skin care products such as face lotions and moisturizers for adults. “Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” Kylie wrote on social media when announcing the new line.

With a cosmetics line, a skin care line, and a baby line, Kylie is sure to make her business empire even bigger and we’re so here for it!