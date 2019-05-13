Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Is ‘Furious’ She’s Been Discussing Their Divorce On Her Show

Wendy Williams made headlines when she hinted about her issues with her estranged husband Kevin Hunter during a segment of her talk show and Kevin’s anxious she’ll continue discussing their situation on-air.

Kevin Hunter, 46, doesn’t want his estranged wife Wendy Williams, 54, talking about their marriage and/or issues in front of viewers of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, and he’s thinking of trying to stop it from happening. The outspoken host recently seemed to make a jab about Kevin and his alleged mistress during the popular “Hot Topics” segment of her show on May 9, and it’s causing Kevin some major anxiety.

“Kevin’s furious, he claims that Wendy promised him that their divorce would not become a hot topic on her show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “No one has sympathy for him though, what did he expect, she’s a public person and a very outspoken person. And this is probably just the beginning, she’s finally woken up to the truth and she’s mad as hell. Kevin is very worried about what Wendy will say next about him on her show, to the point where he wants to try and block her from speaking about him. She didn’t actually use his name though so what can he really do? He made this bed and now he has to lie in it.”

During Wendy’s indirect mention of Kevin, she was talking about how some women don’t know how to stay away from married men. “There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose,” Wendy said during the segment.

Wendy and Kevin were married in 1997 and had a son, Kevin Hunter Jr. in 2000. Wendy filed for divorce in Apr. 2019 after rumors that Kevin engaged in a 10-year affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 34. Sharina allegedly had Kevin’s child around the same time as Wendy’s divorce filing.