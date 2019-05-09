Wendy Williams just dissed homewreckers on her talk show. Although she did it to empathize with Ayesha Curry’s famous marriage, the host (and future divorcee) was ‘absolutely’ addressing Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress as well.

This divorce took a new turn. Wendy Williams, 54, once instructed fans to ignore rumors that her now estranged husband Kevin Hunter, 46, was engaged in a 10-year affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 34, but she had a much different tune in the May 9 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. In her Hot Topics segment, Wendy sympathized with Ayesha Curry, who opened up about the struggles of being married to a famous NBA star (Stephen Curry) and said that there are “all these women throwing themselves [at him]” on Red Table Talk. Relating to Ayesha’s struggles, Wendy said on her own show, “There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose.”

Yes, Wendy really went there. Although the topic was about Ayesha and homewreckers in general, our insider says that Wendy was indeed taking a not-so-subtle dig at Kevin’s rumored mistress. “Wendy is absolutely talking about Kevin and his [rumored] mistress. She is finally taking a shot back at her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

A report of the alleged affair between Kevin and Sharina first surfaced in 2017, and Wendy had went on-air that year to say, “I stand by my guy,” and “Don’t believe the hype.” But the rumors continued to swirl after reports speculated that Kevin had gotten Sharina pregnant, who allegedly went on to welcome a child on March 25, according to a Page Six report. Before Sharina’s name made headlines, Wendy had claimed that Kevin allegedly had an affair years ago, which she wrote about in her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got The Heat. Although she stayed with her husband (for nearly 22 years total), Wendy did have a deal breaker, which she laid out in the book: “The only thing that would make me walk out for good is if he lied about anything – if he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby.”

Wendy filed for divorce on April 10. She and Kevin share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and used to be colleagues until Kevin was fired from his executive producer position on Wendy’s show just days after the divorce filing.