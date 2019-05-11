Khloe Kardashian’s Mother’s Day Will Be Bittersweet: Wants More Kids But Can’t Until She Finds Mr. Right

As Kim Kardashian’s family has expanded with a new son, sister Khloe wishes she could have more kids as well. She’s still hoping to find the right man grow her family.

Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for Mother’s Day, and although her one-year-old daughter True Thompson means the world to her, she wishes she had a bigger brood. Sister Kim, 38, just welcomed her fourth child via a surrogate and Koko would love to have the same large family as her older sibling. “This Mother’s day is bittersweet for Khloe. She is happy to be celebrating motherhood, loves True but thought things would be different,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Khloe split from True’s daddy, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 28, in February after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 21.

“She is still let down and disappointed by Tristan and so instead of obsessing on her past, she focuses on her blessings and not her challenges. But as Kim welcomes another child into her family, Khloe can’t help but wonder what could’ve been with her and T. She wonders why she can’t find the right guy. She loves Kim’s big growing family and wants to be happy, not envious. But she knows she can’t have a lots of kids too if she can’t find Mr. Right,” our insider adds.

Khloe has had the worst luck with men when it comes to the women in her famous family. She admitted ex-husband Lamar Odom, 39, cheated on her during their marriage and has also fessed up that her next boyfriend, Houston Rockets star James Harden, 29, was also unfaithful to her. She took back Tristan even though he allegedly cheated on her with a NYC strip club worker a week before she gave birth to True in April of 2018, only to get betrayed again less than a year later. Even talk show host Jimmy Kimmel asked her “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” during an April 1 appearance on his late nigh show, but Khloe responded “I like what I like. What can I say?”