Wendy Williams Penning Tell-All Book On Marriage To Kevin Hunter: She Has ‘A lot’ To Get Off Her Chest

Wendy Williams went through a lot of highs and lows in her nearly 22 year marriage to Kevin Hunter. Now she’s planning a tell-all book about their failed relationship in the wake of her divorce filing.

Wendy Williams is ready to spill all of the good and the bad that came with being married to estranged husband Kevin Hunter She’s mulling over writing a tell-all book about their complex work-marriage relationship and his alleged 10 year affair with a massage therapist. “Wendy may absolutely write a book about her relationship with Kevin, their rise together and the ultimate betrayal which ended their marriage. But not anytime soon,” a source close to the 54-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kevin was by Wendy’s side as she transitioned from popular NYC radio personality to daytime TV sensation. Not only was he Wendy’s production company partner, Kevin, 46, was also Wendy’s manager and the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show until she fired him in April after filing for divorce.

“She has her own publishing company which will make it very easy for her to write, publish and market her story…when the time is right and when she is ready to share with the world,” our insider continues. “Right now, she is still in healing mode and hasn’t started writing anything yet. But when she is ready to write her tell all about her marriage, Kevin better watch out, cause Wendy will have plenty to say and lots of things to get off her chest.” Wendy owns the Hunter Publishing Company so she wouldn’t even have to shop the book around. Not only that, she’ll reap all the profits!

“The reason that Wendy has been so quiet and avoided discussing all the rumors surrounding her marriage to Kevin and his alleged mistress is because she plans to spill all the tea in a tell-all book. Wendy has always been a savvy business woman and she is smarter than some may think. She has big plans to reveal her side of the story and the truth about what she’s been going through. She is making big plans behind the scenes and will reveal all when she’s good and ready,” a second source close to Wendy tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Wendy has been getting snarky about her former marriage on her show lately. On May 9, she went off on home wreckers and seemed to take aim at Kevin’s alleged mistress of 10 years, Sharina Hudson, 34. When sympathizing with Ayesha Curry about how “women throw themselves” at her husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry, Wendy commented, “There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage. You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him and right up under your nose.”