Shia LaBeouf Strips Down To His Underwear & Shows Off His Buff Tattooed Chest In L.A.

Shia LaBeouf was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles… while wearing nothing but his boxer briefs. He posed for a photo with a fan while shirtless.

It’s already exciting to run into a celebrity, but imagine running into a celebrity while they’re walking around in nothing but their underwear. This is exactly what happened to one fan when he stopped a nearly-naked Shia LaBeouf on the street in Los Angeles on May 9. The actor, 32, was wearing grey boxer briefs, black socks, sneakers and not much else while he posed for a photo with the fan. His many chest tattoos were on full display since the Transformers star went shirtless for the outing.

One of the tattoos that could be seen is relatively new. In April, Shia debuted new ink across his lower abdomen that said “CREEPER” in big, block letters. It’s unclear when exactly he got tatted, but fans were able to see it for the first time last month when the Holes star lifted up his t-shirt while out in Beverly Hills.

It’s unclear if his latest tattoo is tied to his upcoming project, Honey Boy, but if it is, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s gotten tattoos in conjunction with a movie. While filming American Honey, Shia got 12 new tattoos from all the different film locations.

“One of the things we’d do as a group, we’d all go to the f–king tattoo shop,” Shia told Variety in a Sept. 2016 interview. The ink includes matching portraits of Missy Elliott, but he’s not necessarily a massive fan. “I don’t love Missy Elliott like I wanna get two Missy Elliott tattoos,” he explained, adding, “But you’re in a tattoo parlor, and… peer pressure.”