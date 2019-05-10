Halle Berry, 52, Shows Love To Drake, 32, With Sexy Pic 1 Month After He Rocks Her Face On His Jacket

Halle Berry’s got love for Drizzy. After the rapper rocked a jacket with her face on it, she reciprocated the message by sharing his song lyrics in her latest Instagram snapshot.

It looks like Halle Berry, 52, was bumping some tunes from Drake, 32, during her latest photoshoot. The star shared a sultry snapshot to her Instagram page on May 9, but it was her caption that really grabbed the attention of her followers. Halle paid tribute to the “God’s Plan” rapper by using his lyrics as her caption. “Wayy up I feel blessed 🙏🏽 🎶” the actress wrote, citing his fan favorite track “Blessings” with Big Sean, 31, and Kanye West, 41.

The song lyrics weren’t the only message Halle shared in her new photo. She also donned a tank top that featured text scrolled across the front. “Here For A Good Time Not A Long Time,” the John Wick 3 star’s top read. The phrase is also from a verse from the same track. Between her caption and her outfit, there was no denying that Halle was honoring Drake all the way here!

Drake proved himself to be the ultimate Halle Berry fan when he took to Instagram on April 14 wit her photo on his jacket. The hit-maker donned a leather number with an image of Halle on the back as Bond girl Jinx from Die Another Day. The rapper’s jacket was finished off with the logo for Drake’s most recent tour. Of course, fans were already well aware that Drizzy stanned the actress. He named dropped her on his remix of Migos’ song “Versace.” “I’m tryna give Halle Berry a baby and no one can stop me,” he spit on the song.

Clearly, Halle was flattered by Drake’s jacket choice and is dishing the love right back. She even spoke out about the jacket during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show. “That was so great. I thought, ”Wow, Drake, thank you,'” Halle said.