Larsa Pippen got cheeky with her fashion sense on May 8 when she stepped out in a tiny pair of denim shorts that left VERY little to the imagination.

Make way for Larsa Pippen. The 44-year-old stunner commanded attention on the streets of Los Angeles on May 8, when she sported a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts that revealed both her butt cheeks. The barely there shorts covered just part of her backside, exposing plenty of skin as she strut out of a restaurant that night. The bestie to Kim Kardashian, 38, looked incredibly toned as she was seen getting into her car that night, and clearly, this lady has been hitting the gym.

Larsa’s attention grabbing outfit didn’t stop there. She paired her shorts with a sexy cheetah-print top that was sheer enough to expose her bra underneath. The star added some funky flair to her look with a vivid, yellow checkered blazer. She accessorized with a sparkling diamond choker necklace, and a chic cross-body from Prada. The reality star completed her look with sky-high heels that elongated her mile-long legs all the more.

While this outfit was sure to make headlines, Larsa has been in the news for another reason as of late. After she attended the 2019 Coachella Music & Arts Festival, rumors swirled that she had gotten flirty with her BFF Kim’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries. However, when Larsa caught wind of the shocking rumors, she made sure to fire back and explained what really happened that day. The star was adamant that she was NOT betraying her longtime BFF “The convo lasted all of 3 min,” Larsa wrote on Instagram. “He told me he’s known Scottie [Pippen] since he was 14 and that he loves him and I said so do I.”

Meanwhile, when HollywoodLife recently caught up with Larsa for an EXCLUSIVE interview, she was sure to gush about her bestie Kim. While at the official launch party for the boohooMAN x Quavo collection on Apr. 10 at The Sunset Room in Los Angeles, Larsa told HL what she thinks about her pal studying for the bar exam. “I mean it’s in her pedigree,” she told us. “Her dad was a lawyer so, it just makes sense!” And when asked if she’d let Kim represent her, Larsa gushed, “I mean she has been representing me for a long time already, so yeah I think it would be great!”