Nina Dobrev Slays As Metallic Tinkerbell In Wild Mini Dress For The 2019 Met Gala

Nina Dobrev looked amazing in a fairy-inspired mini dress at the 2019 Met Gala.

Nina Dobrev took inspiration from Disney for her 2019 Met Gala ensemble. The Vampire Diaries alum looked pretty in a metallic lilac, pink and silver mini dress for the event. While the short dress from the front didn’t look like it fully fit the theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” when she turned around, the look transformed her into a fairy princess.

The skirt flared out at the bottom to look like an upside-down rose while two tiny wings poked straight out from the sides. While Tinker Bell typically wears a green dress, we think the fictional fairy would definitely approve of Nina’s ensemble. We sure do!

Speaking of Tinker Bell, the actress also channeled the Peter Pan character with her updo. She pulled her dark locks into a tight bun and wrapped a black ribbon around it. Nina finished off her look with drop diamond earrings and sparkly silver heels.

But Nina wasn’t the only star to channel a Disney character at the event. Zendaya shut down the red carpet when she showed up dressed just like Cinderella. She looked gorgeous in a blue puffy-sleeved ball gown paired with a black choker, blue headband, and a purse made to look like the carriage from the Cinderella film. Her designer, Law Roach, dressed up as her fairy godmother, waving a wand around her as her dress lit up. If that wasn’t enough to capture the character, Zendaya also made sure to lose her clear heel on the way up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.