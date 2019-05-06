Miley Cyrus Sparkles In Black & Green Mini Dress At 2019 Met Gala

It’s another epic Met Gala red carpet look for Miley Cyrus! The singer nailed the out-there 2019 theme and looked absolutely incredible.

Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid to make bold fashion choices, so the ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 was perfect for her. The 26-year-old showed up in a mini dress that put her amazing legs, which she covered in black, polka dot tights, on full display. The ensemble was black and green and bedazzled with gorgeous sequins. Miley completed the look with her hair straight, and her ‘Hannah Montana’-style bangs front and center. She also wore massive platform heels to give herself a boost, and rocked stunning, dangling earrings.

Of course, Miley’s best accessory of the night was her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who was by her side on the red carpet. This is Miley’s fourth Met Gala, but the first time Liam has been by her side. In fact, this is the first time Liam has attended the event, period! Naturally, he looked super handsome as he posed for photos alongside his gorgeous wife. Miley and Liam were secretly married in a super low-key at the end of 2018, and they have not been shy about flaunting their love in public in the months since.

When Miley attended her first Met Gala in 2013, she was engaged to Liam, but he did not walk the carpet with her. Miley stood out at the event, though, giving off major punk vibes in a mesh dress with her bleached-blonde pixie cut spiked up. She and Liam split just months later, and she was a single woman when she returned to the Met Gala in 2015, wearing a black, embellished gown with side cutouts.

Miley then reunited with Liam at the end of 2016, and they’ve been together ever since. She attended the 2018 Met Gala solo and looked beyond amazing while wearing a plunging black, backless gown. We love ALL her looks over the years, but 2019 may just be her best yet!