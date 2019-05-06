Lili Reinhart Emulates Marie Antoinette In Ruffle Romper At Met Gala 2019 With Boyfriend Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart looked gorgeous at the 2019 Met Gala when she arrived wearing a ruffle romper alongside boyfriend Cole Sprouse. She gave off some serious Marie Antoinette vibes with her beauty look for the event.

Lili Reinhart has arrived at the 2019 Met Gala! The 22-year-old actress showed up on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York looking absolutely incredible. For the event on May 6, the Riverdale star was accompanied by her costar and boyfriend Cole Sprouse, and the pair really took the theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” to heart. Lili sported a powder blue ruffled romper with a long train. She paired the off-the-shoulder ensemble with a diamond and amethyst necklace and silver heels.

For her beauty look, she kept to a pink color scheme, rocking blush all the way up to her temples and pairing the magenta color to her eyeshadow and lip color. She pulled her hair into a very Marie Antoinette-esque hairstyle, adding a bunch of flowers to the ‘do. Not to be outdone (but still, probably outdone because Lili is a GODDESS), Cole rocked a red vest and pants with a beige long-sleeved shirt for the annual gala. The entire outfit was covered in flower appliqués and was paired with burnt orange shoes.

We’re glad to see Lili and Cole back at the Met Gala together since this is the event where they finally made their relationship red carpet official after months of dating speculation. Last year, Lili arrived on the carpet in a silver off-the-shoulder mini dress by H&M. The metallic mini dress featured an iridescent train and puffed sleeves. Cole looked dapper beside her in a long waistcoat and tailored pants by Thom Browne.

After attending the 2018 Met Gala, Cole admitted that attending the event with Lili was “nice” in an interview published May 18, 2018. “I was surprised by the warmth. You go into this large, echoing building with people you’ve never really met. You sort of expect a little distance and people to be a bit cold. That’s sort of the introvert in me speaking, but everyone was very warm and welcoming. It was great,” he told Extra TV, adding that he didn’t stick around very long at the afterparty. “I think we went to Boom Boom Room. It was good. I think by that time of night though, I just wanted pizza. So I escaped for some nice New York pizza afterwards pretty early in.” Here’s hoping Cole and Lili get some slices in before the night is over.