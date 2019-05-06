Madelaine Petsch Flies Into The 2019 Met Gala Dressed Like A Magical Fairy

Madelaine Petsch channeled a fairy for her first ever Met Gala, perfectly fitting the theme of ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.’

Madelaine Petsch made her Met Gala debut and she did not disappoint. The Riverdale star, 24, showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6 looking like she stepped directly out of a fairytale. Madelaine floated onto the red carpet in a turquoise dress that was simultaneously airy and structured thanks to the delicate sheer fabric that was draped over a hoop skirt. She paired the ensemble with peep toe heels in the same pastel hue.

Madelaine also rocked thick bangs, keeping the rest of her red locks straightened down her back. She pulled her magical look together with a pink makeup look, rocking the magenta hue on her eyes, cheeks and lips. While her look was certainly pretty, the fairy moment felt very deliberate and wasn’t a typical red carpet look, making it perfect for the theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

While this was Madelaine’s first Met Gala, she’s not the only Riverdale star who has been invited to the event. Last year, her co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse made their red carpet debut as a couple during the Met Gala. Lili looked stunning on the 2018 carpet in a silver off-the-shoulder H&M mini dress. Her metallic dress also had an iridescent train and puffed sleeves. Cole looked dapper beside her in a long waistcoat and pants by Thom Browne.

Luckily, the couple made it to the event this year too! They both nailed the theme of camp in fun looks. Cole rocked a red vest with flower appliqués over a beige long-sleeved shirt with the same design. Meanwhile, Lili opted for a powder blue ruffled romper with a long train. These CW stars know how to follow a theme!