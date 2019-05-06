Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Rock Hard Abs In Crop Top During PDA Sesh With Husband

Emily Ratajkowski hit the NYC streets with her hubby on May 5, looking chic in a crop top while stopping to steal kisses from him along the way.

Another day, another ab-baring look from Emily Ratajkowski. The 27-year-old model is never afraid to flaunt her famous bod and she did just that in New York City on May 5. The stunner embarked on a lunch date with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a tight-fitting crop top that revealed her rock hard abs. She looked stylish as ever as she tossed an emerald green blazer on top, and paired it with trendy white sneaks. It was definitely Em’s abs that drew attention though as she strut down the streets of the concrete jungle.

Emily even flaunted a little PDA with her hubby as they walked through the city, and the pictures are pretty much the cutest thing ever. The couple, who have been married since 2018, couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other. They were caught locking lips in one photo as they leaned their bodies in close. In another, they flashed huge smiles as Em draped her arm around her man, pulling him in for an embrace.

The model and her husband were eventually joined by another celebrity face during their day gallivanting around New York — ‘The Fat Jew.’ The social media superstar joined Emily and her beau for lunch in the Soho district of the city, and we can only imagine how many people asked the two fellow internet celebs for photos!

The best news of all may be that if you love Emily’s look from her day in New York, it’s actually available for purchase from her clothing line. The star has been known to model her own designs from time to time, and her cute crop top is part of her Inamorata basics collection!