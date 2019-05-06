The Met Gala is officially here & some of our fave celebs have been stepping out for their fittings in casually chic ensembles.

The stars have officially arrived in New York City ahead of this year’s Met Gala, and some of our favorite celebs have been running around the city in super casual outfits, on their way to their fittings. Kendall Jenner, 23, stepped out on May 3, rocking a full groutfit, featuring a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The supermodel was leaving The Mark Hotel when she donned a pair of gray elastic sweatpants that said, ‘DEPT.’ on one leg, paired with a matching gray Yeezy Season 5 Calabasas Crewneck Sweater. She topped the look off with white Yeezy Boost 700 Salt Sneakers, oversized Celine Black Sunglasses, and her go-to ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap. The next day, Kendall swapped her casual sweats for a skin-tight, bright orange Balenciaga Turtleneck Dress paired with black Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Oxfords and a By Far Rachel Bag.

One of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” is Lady Gaga, 33, who has already rocked a bunch of outfits since arriving in NYC. She headed to fittings on May 4 when she rocked a pair of skin-tight black skinny jeans with gaping holes at the knees paired with a neon yellow vintage band t-shirt. On top of her tee, she donned a black Celine Cropped Lambskin Jacket paired with black leather Celine Berlin Boots, Garrett Leight Del Rey Sunglasses and a Celine Satinated Bag.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, stepped out on Sunday, May 5, rocking oversized white sweatpants with a plain black crewneck sweatshirt. On top of her outfit, she donned a long baggy black windbreaker, topping her look off with neon pink Balenciaga Track Trainers, a Jacquemus Black Le Grand Chiquito Leather Shoulder Bag, and Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses.

Another supermodel that headed to her fittings in a casually chic look was Bella Hadid, 22, on May 4. Bella rocked a white button-down Dmn Chloe Shirt which she left open, showing off a tiny white cropped tank top. She paired the top with a patterned pair of Miaou Sonia Pants in Newsprint, accessorizing with Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses, heart-shaped Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoop Earrings, a Prada Nylon and Leather Grommet Shoulder Bag, and black Dr. Martens 1460 Boots.