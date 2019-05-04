Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Was Offered A Role On ‘RHOA’: Why She Said No To Becoming A Housewife

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris lives in Atlanta with her family, so naturally she’d be a shoo-in for ‘RHOA’ – but would she ever take the gig? She explains in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

Don’t hold your breath for a Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris cameo on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite being based in the Georgia capital, the Xscape member isn’t super into the idea of joining the cast. “Nothing against the show – I love the show – I just think that… I don’t really want to get in that. I love all the girls and I would like to stay friends with everyone. I don’t want to be beefing with no one about nothing,” Tiny explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

But the producers have tried to get her on the show in the past, which led to them finding one of their other stars. “Back in the day they asked me about doing the Housewives of Atlanta and I actually told them that they should call Kandi [Burruss],” Tiny revealed. “I gave them Kandi’s number because I was in the middle of my own show; I had the Tiny & Toya show at that time, I was an executive producer. It was just me and Toya and I just had more creative control. My name was in the credits in the headline of the show and I didn’t want to go and be a cast member. I liked where I was.”

While Tiny didn’t end up on the RHOA, we’re pretty thankful Kandi did. Tiny also had a message for the reality star. “I would like for her to acknowledge that [I helped her get on the show] because she’s giving the credit to the wrong person,” she said. Hey Kandi, are you listening?

We’d love to see Tiny on the Bravo show, but she does have enough on her plate right now. On May 2, she dropped a new single “I F–kin <3 U” which was basically a love letter to husband T.I., who she stars alongside on their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.