Kylie Jenner Rocks Pinstripe Jacket & Shows Off Her Legs In Sheer Pants On Night Out In NYC

Kylie Jenner is already showing how much fashion game she has ahead of the 2019 Met Gala. She’s killing it in a black pinstripe jacket and see-through pants made of mesh crystals while in NYC.

Hot mama! Kyle Jenner is in New York City ahead of the May 6 Met Ball and if her Friday night out on the town ensemble is any indication, she’s coming to slay at the Costume Gala. On May 3 the 21-year-old left The Mark Hotel wearing a look that was all business on top and pure sexy on the bottom. She wore a low-cut black blazer with white pinstripes that grazed the top of her thighs. Then she added a ton of sparkle with see-through crystal mesh pants that made her legs completely glitter.

Being the makeup wiz that she is, Kylie wore a bright red lip with heavy dark eyebrows to help make the look even more dramatic. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and wore her hair back in a super long bubble ponytail that went all the way down to her slim waist. Kylie wasn’t alone though, as she brought her adorable 14-month-old daughter Stormi Webster along for her evening out. The toddler wore black leather pants and a black sweatshirt as Kylie cradled her little one in her arms while a burly bodyguard walked behind them.

Kylie appears to be the first family member in the Big Apple ahead of the Met Gala, as sister Kim Kardashian will also be attending but was photographed on May 3 out and about in Malibu, CA. She wore a skin-tight white maxi-dress and has revealed to fans that she’s been on a strict vegan plant-based diet to look her absolute best in her Met Ball gown.

In 2018, Kylie had shed nearly all of her baby weight in time for the Met Gala after Stormi’s Feb. 1 birth that year. She and “hubby” Travis Scott hit their first official red carpet as a couple and both of them looked so fierce. Kylie rocked a strapless tight black Alexander Wang gown with a giant torso cutout that showed off her flat tummy. Travis killed it in an all-black suit with a leather belt and chains. Hopefully the pair will make the 2019 Met Gala a couple’s night out again and we can wait to see what fashion they bring!