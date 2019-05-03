Khloe Vs. Kim: Which Kardashian Sister Rocked Skin-Tight Maxi Dresses Better?

When it comes to who has the hotter body, Kim and Khloe Kardashian gave us a side by side comparison, both rocking skin-tight maxi dresses while toy shopping in Malibu.

Talk about a stylish shopping trip! Kim Kardashian, 38, and sister Khloe, 34, decided to twin out while hitting up a toy store in Malibu on May 3. Kim wore a skin-tight maxi dress and Koko decided to do the same. Each outfit shows how the siblings have nearly identical bodies, with super slim waists, enviable chests and of course that famous Kardashian booty. Kim chose to go with a summery white look that had a fold of fabric over her tummy and a skirt so long it grazed the ground. She added a large gold statement necklace and chunky gold arm band for some added shine. Kim is looking so slim these days, as she revealed she’s been on a strict vegan plant-based diet to look her best for the Met Gala on May 6.

Khloe looked as if she could he nude, as her flesh-colored dress matched her skin tone to perfection. While Kim’s dress had a bit of a scoop neck, the mother of one’s collar went right up to her neckline. The dress featured long sleeves and the skirt went past her knees to show off some calf-high snakeskin boots. All of those hours in the gym have paid off as this dress is so tight there’s no room for any figure flaws, and Khloe proves she doesn’t have any with her rock hard body.

To maximize their snug dresses and incredible curves getting all of the attention, both ladies wore their hair back. Kim went for a loose and wavy high pony with extensions so long it went past her waistline. For Khloe, she had her blonde locks in a more sleek lower ponytail, which showed off her gorgeous oversized gold hoop earrings.

It’s not clear if there were any Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew around, as these two looked so polished and camera ready that there had to be more going on than a trip to go toy shopping. Scott Disick, 35, later joined the the sisters so maybe they were meeting up later to shoot more scenes for season 16.