Cardi B & Offset ‘Can’t Wait’ To Walk The Met Gala Red Carpet Together: They’re ‘Very Excited’

Cardi B and Offset are ready for the Met Gala! The hip hop couple will walk the red carpet together on May 6, and they couldn’t be more excited. But, what will they wear?

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, will be the couple to look out for at the Met Gala on May 6. “They’re very excited and can’t wait to walk the carpet together,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Cardi attended the Met Gala last year, but without her husband. Instead, the rapper showed up on the arm of designer Jeremy Scott in a custom Moschino gown.

As for who will dress Cardi for this year’s event? — That’s still a mystery. “Cardi is keeping her outfit totally under wraps,” the source says, noting that the “Money” crooner will show up in a head-turning ensemble. “Cardi knows how to make an entrance, and the Met Gala of all things will be a big fashion moment for her.”

Meanwhile, the mother of one is fresh off her big night at the Billboard Awards, which took place in Las Vegas on May 1. Cardi had photogs going wild on the red carpet when she licked Offset’s mouth before the couple shared a sweet kiss. She showed off her abs just 10 months after giving birth to the their first child together, daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in a stunning yellow two-piece top and skirt. Cardi took home two BBMAs — Top Rap Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Song (Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”) — out of her whopping 21 nominations.

Cardi B on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May 2018. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Cardi showed off her incredible post baby body after she admitted that she had her breasts “redone” after giving birth last July. “I just got my boobs redone,” the “I Like It” rapper told Entertainment Tonight during an interview, while on the set of her latest campaign photo shoot with Fashion Nova. “I feel good,” she said, explaining, “But, then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”