See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Large Lips While Cradling Baby True On Lunch Date

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian takes baby True out for a lunch date in Calabasas.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were seen arriving at Giorgio Baldi for dinner with Kylie and Kim Kardashian. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian, North West and Mason Disick are seen leaving Kanye's Sunday Services in CalabasasPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL5076080 310319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian’s lips looked bigger than ever when she grabbed lunch with her daughter, fueling rumors that she got injections.

Kylie Jenner officially doesn’t have the biggest lips in the family anymore. Khloe Kardashian, 34, showed off her oversized, plumped pout during an outing in Los Angeles with her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and it was obvious that her lips are the biggest they’ve ever been! Don’t get it wrong; Khloe looks fabulous, as always. Even during a casual trip to lunch, just wearing leggings and a hoodie, Khloe was the most fashionable person in the room. Well, besides baby True, of course!

This pic of Khloe comes five days after her Instagram followers jumped on a selfie she posted in which she was doing duck lips for the camera. A little “middle school,” but that’s okay. Some fans weren’t convinced that her supersized pout was just from the face she was making, but was the result of lip injections. Little sis Kylie once pretended that her lips were the result of over-lining with lip liner, and just good angles, before coming clean about getting fillers. Was Khloe doing the same? Her fans begged her in the comments to stop.

“These lips Khloe are getting out of control. Please stop.” one fan pleaded. “Khloe, stop doing work to your face. You were fine the way you were,” another wrote in the comments. And yet another fan wrote, “Koko stop wit the face stuff! U r gorgeous without all that crap!!!😘😘😘😘❤️.” The fans have no idea if Khloe got injections or not, but they made it clear that the love Khloe just the way she is.

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID

Khloe has addressed the lip injection rumors in the past. In an October 2018 post on her app, Khloe revealed that the secret to getting her pout is all natural. She says that she simply overlines with a color that matches her actual lip color, then uses a plumping lip gloss. Seems simple!