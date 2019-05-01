Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Large Lips While Cradling Baby True On Lunch Date

Khloe Kardashian’s lips looked bigger than ever when she grabbed lunch with her daughter, fueling rumors that she got injections.

Kylie Jenner officially doesn’t have the biggest lips in the family anymore. Khloe Kardashian, 34, showed off her oversized, plumped pout during an outing in Los Angeles with her one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and it was obvious that her lips are the biggest they’ve ever been! Don’t get it wrong; Khloe looks fabulous, as always. Even during a casual trip to lunch, just wearing leggings and a hoodie, Khloe was the most fashionable person in the room. Well, besides baby True, of course!

This pic of Khloe comes five days after her Instagram followers jumped on a selfie she posted in which she was doing duck lips for the camera. A little “middle school,” but that’s okay. Some fans weren’t convinced that her supersized pout was just from the face she was making, but was the result of lip injections. Little sis Kylie once pretended that her lips were the result of over-lining with lip liner, and just good angles, before coming clean about getting fillers. Was Khloe doing the same? Her fans begged her in the comments to stop.

“These lips Khloe are getting out of control. Please stop.” one fan pleaded. “Khloe, stop doing work to your face. You were fine the way you were,” another wrote in the comments. And yet another fan wrote, “Koko stop wit the face stuff! U r gorgeous without all that crap!!!😘😘😘😘❤️.” The fans have no idea if Khloe got injections or not, but they made it clear that the love Khloe just the way she is.

Khloe has addressed the lip injection rumors in the past. In an October 2018 post on her app, Khloe revealed that the secret to getting her pout is all natural. She says that she simply overlines with a color that matches her actual lip color, then uses a plumping lip gloss. Seems simple!