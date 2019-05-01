Magic happened when BTS and Ciara met on the red carpet at the BBMAs! The guys shared the sweetest moment with her son, Future.

BTS is having a super busy night at the Billboard Music Awards, but the guys still took the time to make someone else’s night special. The Bangtan Boys were stopped on the red carpet while heading into the show by none other than Ciara and her adorable four-year-old, Future Wilburn. As it turns out, Ciara and her son are both huge ARMYs! An adorable video taken on the carpet shows Ciara and Future meeting the guys — Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, and V — and everyone looked thrilled. Ciara gave BTS huge hugs while introducing herself, and had them snap a quick group pic.

Even cuter was the way the BTS boys interacted with little Future. They made him feel special by seeming as excited to meet him as they were to see his famous mom! Future shook their hands, and Suga gave him high fives. While he was guiding him into the group shot, you could hear someone tell Future how cool is outfit is! If you heart hasn’t already melted, scroll down to watch the sweet moment — especially Jimin crouching down to pose next to Future. We’re swooning over here!

BTS and Ciara have crushed the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Ciara gave a show-stopping performance of “Thinking About You”, during which she danced her ass off and paused to twerk on a thrilled Taylor Swift. BTS didn’t just look hot on the red carpet; they took home both awards they were nominated for on May 1: Top Duo/Group, and Top Social Artist. They definitely deserve both awards so much!

Later in the night, BTS is performing their hit off their new album Map of the Soul: Persona with Halsey, “Boy With Luv”. You know it’s going to tear the roof off the MGM Grand!