Salma Hayek, 52, Looks Ageless In Skintight Latex Bodysuit On Movie Set

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Apr. 30 to share a stunning photo of herself posing with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, on set of her upcoming film ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’.

Salma Hayek, 52, is sizzling hot in her new film The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and she proved it by flaunting a sexy black latex bodysuit in her latest Instagram pic! The actress was joined by her husband of 10 years, François-Henri Pinault, 56, who visited her on set of the film, in the eye-catching pic and her caption reflected her excitement about having his company. “I love when my real husband visit me at the office! Me encanta cuando mi verdadero esposo me visita en la oficina! #hitmansbodyguard2 #lifeonset#husband,” she wrote.

In the snapshot, a blonde and smiling Salma is showing off her figure-flattering bodysuit while wrapping her arms around her hubby’s neck and posing with one knee propped up. François-Henri looks equally as happy as Salma in the pic, and who can blame him?! The brunette beauty is looking absolutely fantastic these days!

In addition to her latest pic, Salma recently shared a boomerang video clip of herself wearing the same black latex outfit on Apr. 19. In the clip, she can be seen standing and shaking from side to side while looking relaxed and gorgeous. It’s definitely apparent that the mother-of-one can not only capture attention on-screen, but also in her pics and clips on Instagram, and we’re definitely here for it!

Salma’s new film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, is a comedy action flick that is the sequel to The 2017 film, The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Salma plays the role of Sonia Kincaid in the feature and her co-stars are none other than Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. Filming for the movie started last month in England.