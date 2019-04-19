Salma Hayek, 52, Shakes Her Butt While Showing Off Incredible Figure In Skintight Latex Jumpsuit

It’s hard to believe it, but Salma Hayek may have just posted her sexiest Instagram yet. We’re obsessed with this latex bodysuit!

Salma Hayek can slay all day! The actress is 52 years old, but she just proved on Instagram that she can shake it better than any of the 20-somethings running around Los Angeles. Salma posted a mesmerizing boomerang to Instagram on April 19 that showed her shimmying in a slinky catsuit made of black latex. We’re talking full Catwoman vibes here, folks. The skintight suit features bellbottoms and cap sleeves, and it’s unzipped to under her chest. Even better news: Salma revealed that this is a costume for her upcoming movie, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, so we’ll get to see it again! It’s unclear why she’s wearing this in the movie, but it really doesn’t matter. Watch her videos below!

So, what’s Salma’s secret to looking this amazing at 52? It’s simply diet and exercise. No, really! A source close to the Frida star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Salma’s diets secrets are really no secret at all,” they said. “She will tell anyone who asks that she does what anyone else who looks great does, she eats well and exercises. Salma’s diet consists of lean proteins, lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, and other organic foods. She exercises regularly, takes good care of herself, gets plenty of rest, drinks lots of water and stays out of the sun. Her routine is simple but she is very regimented about eating well, practicing yoga and taking good care of her skin too. She tries to get facials regularly, never goes to sleep with makeup on and also avoids sugar.”

Her hard work definitely pays off. Not too long before her sizzling bodysuit shoot on Instagram, Salma was seen lounging around in a skimpy, leopard print swimsuit. Her one-piece was the furthest thing from one-piece. It was totally low-cut and backless. So good!

By the way, if you want to see some more ultra-hot pics of Salma, scroll through our gallery above! She really kills it every time.